4 haunted tours to take in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Charleston is steeped in history and has no shortage of haunted folklore. If you have a love for the paranormal, here’s a list of ghost tours to check out.
- Pleasing Terrors Ghost Tour by Old Charleston Walking Tours
Creator and tour guide, Mike Brown, will share creepy stories and forgotten folklore as you travel through Charleston’s most haunted spots. The 90-minute tour is one of the highest rated in the Charleston area and Brown’s 20 years of experience researching haunted history shines through as he tells you stories you won’t hear from any other tour guide. Tours are offered twice a day at 7:30 PM and 9:30 PM. Ticket information can be found here.
- Ghost Walking Tours by Bulldog Tours
Bulldog Tours offers a number of haunted walking tours that investigate and uncover the paranormal history of Charleston. Bulldog Tours boasts exclusive access to centuries-old graveyards and cemeteries like the Magnolia Cemetery and the Graveyard Tour will take you inside the gates for an up close and personal experience with the spirits that linger. You can also walk the halls of the Provost Dungeon and Old Charleston Jail and hear the stories of criminals that lived and died there. Tour dates and times vary based on which you choose. More information can be found here.
- Haunted Carriage Tour by Old South Carriage Company
Old South Carriage Company offers Charleston’s only haunted carriage tour. Travel by carriage after dark and stop by some of Charleston’s most infamous haunted spots, while guides share spooky stories about pirates, spirits, and ghosts of the past. This twilight tour is offered every day and lasts for 40 minutes. Ticket information can be found here.
- Charleston Ghost and Pirate Tour by Sandlapper Water Tours
Take to the seas as tour guides regale you with tales of plundering pirates on this two hour tour. This tour takes you around Charleston harbor to the haunted places that are not accessible by foot. Guides will tell you the stories of pirates like the notorious Captain Blackbeard and infamous female pirate, Anne Bonney. Climb aboard for a spine-chilling experience that is sure to change the way you look at Charleston’s seafaring history. Ticket information can be found here.