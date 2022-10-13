CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Nothing beats a good ghost story, especially around Halloween. With a history spanning more than 350 years, the Holy City is teeming with chilling stories to satisfy lovers of the paranormal.

Here are five Charleston ghost tours to check out this October:

Charleston Ghost and Pirate Tour by Sandlapper Water Tours

Hit the high seas (or in this case, the Charleston Harbor) for a two-hour boat ride that takes guests to haunted locations that are not accessible by foot. Guides regale guests with stories of swashbuckling pirates like the infamous Captain Blackbeard and Anne Bonny, the first female pirate. Grab a ticket and climb aboard for a spine-tingling experience that offers a unique perspective of Charleston’s seafaring history.

Price: $38 for adults (ages 13+), $28 for children (ages 4-12)

Starting Location: Charleston Maritime Center, 10 Wharfside Street

Ghosts of Charleston by Tour Charleston

Repeat guests are no problem for Tour Charleston which changes up its Ghosts of Charleston tour each night for a uniquely terrifying experience. The highlight of the 90-minute walking tour is an exclusive nighttime tour of the Unitarian Church Graveyard built in 1772 in which tour guides note that spirits have reached out in “visual, tactile and auditory ways.”

Price: $34 for adults (ages 12+), $22 for children (ages 7-12). Discounts are available for seniors, military members, AAA members, and students.

Starting Location: Tour Charleston Headquarters/Buxton Books, 160 King Street

Ghost Walking Tours by Bulldog Tours

Bulldog Tours offers multiple haunted walking tours that investigate and uncover Charleston’s paranormal secrets. The group boasts access to centuries-old graveyards and cemeteries with tours that take guests beyond the gates for an up-close experience with lingering spirits. Guests can also walk the halls of the Provost Dungeon and Old Charleston Jail and learn the stories of criminals who lived and died there.

For those deeply fascinated with the supernatural, Bulldog Tours offers a paranormal investigation of the WWII-era USS Yorktown. During the investigation, guides take guests to hidden areas of the haunted ship that remain unrestored and attempt to connect with the spirits of fallen sailors using K2 meters, ghost grids, and spirit boxes.

Price: Varies by tour

Starting Location: Varies by tour

Haunted Carriage Tour by Old South Carriage Company

Guests travel by carriage after dark to revel in the hauntings of historic downtown Charleston on Charleston’s only haunted carriage tour. The tour mixes history and ghost stories, stopping at some of the Holy City’s most infamous haunted spots like the Mills House hotel and Old Exchange Building. The 40-minute twilight tour has gained recognition as one of the spookiest Halloween experiences in the nation.

Price: $50 for adults (ages 12+), $40 for children (ages 4-11), free for infants (ages 0-3)

Starting Location: 14 Anson Street

Pleasing Terrors Ghost Tour by Old Charleston Walking Tours

Creator and tour guide, Mike Brown, will share creepy tales and forgotten folklore as guests travel through Charleston’s most haunted spots on the Pleasing Terrors tour. During the 90-minute tour, Brown highlights his 20 years of research experience as he delivers accounts that are not heard from any other tour guides. Those who cannot get enough of Brown’s stories can also check out his Pleasing Terrors Podcast for more on what is lurking in the shadows of Charleston’s history.

Price: $30 for adults ($28 online), $15 for children

Starting Location: Washington Square, 80 Broad Street

Are you up for the thrill?