CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Trick or treating and holding the tricks this holiday?

A trunk or treat is a twist to the old tradition of trick or treating but instead of going door to door, you go car to car for candy and other Halloween treats.

Here are five Trunk or Treat events that are happening around the Lowcountry this October:

Have a howling good time with the Boys and Girls Club

Wear your costumes for an evening of fun games, movies, treats and food. The evening of family fun will be Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m. at 2135 Ashley River Road in West Ashley

If you would like to learn more click here.

Trunk or Treat with Smile While Learning Tutoring Service

Costumes are welcome at this event at 5101 Ashley Phosphate Road in North Charleston on Oct. 22. Children can play games and join in the festivities of Halloween from 5-7 p.m.

If you would like to learn more about this event click here.

Boo Bash at Nexton Square

The free night of spooky family fun will include a DJ, Halloween-themed games, and of course… candy. The night kicks off Oct. 21 from 5-8 p.m. at Nexton Square in Summerville.

For more information on the boo-tastic event click here.

Celebrate with the Mount Pleasant Recreation Department

This trunk or treat at the Carolina Soccer Complex in Mount Pleasant will have a petting zoo and a photo booth. A food truck will be on-site to assist the sugar rush on Oct. 27 from 4:30-7 p.m.

For more information click here.

Spooky fun with the Goose Creek Police Department (GCPD)

GCPD invites everyone to come to Goose Creek City Hall for Halloween fun. The agency will host a trunk or treat celebration from 5:30-8 p.m. on Halloween night at the Municipal Center located at 519 N Goose Creek Blvd.

For more information click here.