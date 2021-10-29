7 last-minute Lowcountry inspired Halloween costumes

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Halloween is just days away which means you’re running out of time to finalize a costume. If you’re still stumped, try these Lowcountry-inspired looks that are cheap and easy to throw together in a pinch!

RAINBOW ROW

The pastel-colored houses East Bay St are an iconic symbol of Charleston and can be the inspiration for a fantastic group costume. Grab your closest friends and pay homage to this famous landmark by dressing head to toe in green, pink, purple, yellow, and blue!

2. OUTER BANKS

The hit Netflix series was filmed right here in the Lowcountry and if you’ve always wished you could be Pogue or a Kook in real life, now’s your chance. You could go solo as one of the characters or gather a group and become the whole crew. You could even visit some of the filming locations and recreate scenes from the show. The good news is you probably already have everything you need to complete the look right in your closet!

3. FLAPPER

Travel back to the Prohibition era and pay tribute to popular dance “The Charleston” by dressing up as a flapper girl. Popularized in 1923, “The Charleston,” was a cultural phenomenon that swept the country. Grab your favorite fringe dress and a string of pearls and you’re ready to go. Just be prepared to bust out your dance moves!

4. BILL MURRAY

Bill Murray is one of the greatest comedic actors in Hollywood, but did you know he also calls Charleston home? Dress up as this famous resident by taking inspiration from his most popular roles like “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Caddyshack.” Make it a group costume and each dress like a different version of Bill!

5. CHARLESTON RIVERDOGS

Calling all baseball fans! Of course, you could just dress up as a regular baseball player for Halloween, but put a Charleston twist on it by sporting your best Charleston Riverdogs gear. You can play it up by adding a baseball glove or snacking on a bag of boiled peanuts.

6. THE PINEAPPLE FOUNTAIN

Dress as another famous Charleston landmark and go as the Pineapple Fountain. This DIY costume is quick and easy to make: all you need is a yellow t-shirt, headband, and green felt. You could even carry around a spray bottle as a water feature.

7. ROB FOWLER

Fan of local celebrities? Go as News 2’s very own chief meteorologist Rob Fowler! All you need to complete the look is your finest suit (skip the jacket) and Rob’s iconic mustache. Send out a weather forecast to your friends ahead of the big night!

BONUS COUPLES COSTUME: OYSTER SHUCKER AND PEARL

Oyster season just kicked off in South Carolina so honor one of the Lowcountry’s favorite seafood treats by dressing as an oyster shucker/oyster and pearl.