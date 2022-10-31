One of the most iconic vistas in Charleston, S.C., Rainbow Row, is seen in this March 11, 2013 photograph. (AP Photo/Bruce Smith)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Halloween has arrived and with trick-or-treating just hours away, some may still be scrambling to pick out the perfect spooky ensemble.

Whether you are still stumped or were just invited to a last-minute costume party, here are 8 Charleston-inspired looks that are easy to throw together in a pinch.

RAINBOW ROW

You and your closest friends can pay homage to the iconic pastel-colored homes on East Bay Street by dressing head-to-toe in green, pink, purple, yellow, and blue!

FLAPPER

Travel back in time to the Prohibition era with a flapper-girl costume inspired by “The Charleston,” a dance popularized in the early 1920s. Grab your favorite fringe dress, a string of pearls, and a feathered boa, and you are ready to go. Just be ready to bust out your dance moves!

PALMETTO TREE

Celebrate the place you call home by dressing as South Carolina’s state tree: the Sabal Palmetto. This DIY costume is quick and easy to make: all you need is a tan or brown outfit, a headband, and green felt.

BILL MURRAY

Bill Murray is one of the greatest comedic actors in Hollywood, but did you know he also calls Charleston home? Dress up as this famous resident by taking inspiration from his most popular roles like “Ghostbusters,” “Groundhog Day,” and “Caddyshack.” Make it a group costume and each dress like a different version of Bill!

CHARLESTON SPORTS FAN

Put a twist on a classic costume, while also showing your allegiance to local sports by slipping on your best Charleston RiverDogs, Charleston Battery, and South Carolina Stingrays gear. Grab a baseball glove, soccer ball, or hockey stick to accessorize.

GHOST

With a history spanning more than three centuries, Charleston is overflowing with haunted tales of ghosts and spirits. Go as legendary pirates Captain Blackbeard and Anne Bonney, or call on your favorite haunted location in the city, such as the Old Charleston Jail, for inspiration.

ROB FOWLER

Do you want to pay tribute to a local celebrity? Go as News 2’s very own chief meteorologist Rob Fowler. All you need to complete the look is your finest suit (skip the jacket) and Rob’s iconic mustache. Send out a weather forecast to your friends ahead of the big night!

RIGHTEOUS GEMSTONES

Step into the world of the Righteous Gemstones and dress as one of the characters from the hit HBO series that is filmed right here in the Lowcountry. You could go solo or gather a group and become the whole crew. You can even visit some of the filming locations and recreate scenes from the show. The good news is you may already have everything you need to transform into Eli, Judy, Jessee, Kelvin, or any of the other main characters sitting at home in your closet.

BONUS COUPLES COSTUME: OYSTER SHUCKER AND PEARL

Oyster season is in full swing so honor one of the Lowcountry’s favorite seafood treats by dressing as an oyster shucker/oyster and pearl.