A guide on where to pick your favorite pumpkins from this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s officially October and the pumpkins are waiting for you!
Charleston is filled with many pumpkin patches for everyone to enjoy throughout the city.
Here is a list of a few pumpkin patches throughout the Lowcountry to enjoy beginning this weekend.
MT. PLEASANT
- Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch
- The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch at Boone Hall Plantation is open to the community for their 25th year. The patch offers fall favorites including a hayride, petting zoo, corn maze to explore, pumpkin patch, and delicious festival treats.
- Hibben UMC
- Hibben United Methodist Church will host their annual pumpkin patch beginning Oct. 1st.
CHARLESTON
- John Wesley Pumpkin Patch
- The patch is a fundraiser for the John Wesley United Methodist Church Youth Ministry. The patch will open beginning October 3rd for the public to enjoy
- Dreaming Farms
- Dreaming Farms pumpkin patch will open for the community to enjoy entertainment and pick their favorite pumpkins.
SUMMERVILLE
- The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane
- Open 7 days a week, the pumpkin patch is available for those wanting to pick their favorite pumpkins, take pictures and enjoy the fall season.
- Pumpkin Junction
- The patch opening October 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for families to enjoy pumpkins, hayrides, games, food trucks, talent shows, costume contests, live music, and farm fresh foods to enjoy with the family.
MONCKS CORNER
- West Farm Corn Maze
- Opened for the whole month of October, the corn maze will allow families to enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin barn, a children’s play area, animal viewing, hay rides, snacks, and apple slingshot.