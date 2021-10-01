A guide on where to pick your favorite pumpkins from this fall

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s officially October and the pumpkins are waiting for you!

Charleston is filled with many pumpkin patches for everyone to enjoy throughout the city.

Here is a list of a few pumpkin patches throughout the Lowcountry to enjoy beginning this weekend.

MT. PLEASANT

Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch at Boone Hall Plantation is open to the community for their 25th year. The patch offers fall favorites including a hayride, petting zoo, corn maze to explore, pumpkin patch, and delicious festival treats.

Hibben UMC Hibben United Methodist Church will host their annual pumpkin patch beginning Oct. 1st.



CHARLESTON

John Wesley Pumpkin Patch The patch is a fundraiser for the John Wesley United Methodist Church Youth Ministry. The patch will open beginning October 3rd for the public to enjoy

Dreaming Farms Dreaming Farms pumpkin patch will open for the community to enjoy entertainment and pick their favorite pumpkins.



SUMMERVILLE

The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane Open 7 days a week, the pumpkin patch is available for those wanting to pick their favorite pumpkins, take pictures and enjoy the fall season.

Pumpkin Junction The patch opening October 30, 2021 from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. for families to enjoy pumpkins, hayrides, games, food trucks, talent shows, costume contests, live music, and farm fresh foods to enjoy with the family.



MONCKS CORNER

West Farm Corn Maze Opened for the whole month of October, the corn maze will allow families to enjoy the corn maze, pumpkin barn, a children’s play area, animal viewing, hay rides, snacks, and apple slingshot.

