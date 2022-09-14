MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- We are just ten days away from the return of one of the Lowcountry’s most anticipated Fall experiences.

Boone Hall Fright Nights opens on Sept. 24 and event organizers are promising seventeen nights of world-class haunts in the attraction’s 16th season.

“We’ll give you a good thrill,” Event Director Ryan Neal said. “We have a really incredible team that’s been working hard on taking this event to the next level.”

Attractions

This year, there are three attractions designed to bring your worst nightmares to life: The Lodge at Willow Ridge, Freaks World of Oddities, and the Sinister Cinema Haunt.

Described by organizers as the “darkest and most intense” attraction ever done at Boone Hall Fright Nights, ‘The Lodge at Willow Ridge’ takes guests on a journey through the winding corridors of a forgotten lodge that has been overtaken by nature.

“It use [sic] to be a place to escape it all,” the attraction’s description reads. “As nature takes over, there’s no escape from the terror within these walls.”

But, the frights do not stop there.

A brand-new 25,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor attraction titled ‘Freaks World of Oddities’ is sure to send chills up the spine as guests catch a glimpse of the “dilapidated carnival and freak show” awaiting them under this “dark circus of evil.”

And as if those two were not blood-curdling enough, Boone Hall’s signature attraction ‘Sinister Cinema Haunted Hayride’ is back to elicit screams as visitors watch horror movies come to life on a 2-mile trail through the deep, dark woods.

“For the first time in event history we’ve expanded,” Neal said, noting that the event has added additional tractors and wagons to carry passengers.

What Else Can You Do?

Need a break from the thrills? Boone Hall Fright Nights has you covered.

In addition to two entertainment stages, guests can head over to the Dark Arts Studio for on-site body art and face painting.

And do not worry, there will be plenty to eat, too!

Boone Hall Fright Nights features several food vendors serving up delectable classics like cotton candy, kettle corn, funnel cakes, loaded french fries, hot dogs, and more.

“We encourage people to come and plan to spend the evening with us,” Neal said.

Is Boone Hall Fright Nights Open to All Ages?

Due to the “intense nature of this event,” children under 6 years old are not permitted to participate in any of the attractions.

Parents should use discretion when purchasing tickets for children between the ages of 6 and 12 as the event page says the attractions are designed and recommended for those over 12 years old.

Those looking for a more family-friendly event are encouraged to check out the Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch during the day which features age-appropriate activities, hayrides, and a corn maze.



Location and Hours of Operation

Boone Hall Fright Nights is located at 2434 N. Hwy 17 in Mount Pleasant.

The attraction is open on the following nights in September and October:

September: 24, 30

October: 1, 7, 8, 9, 14, 15, 16, 20, 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30

Gates open at 6:30 p.m. each night with attractions opening at dark. On weeknights (Sunday through Thursday), attractions will close at 10 p.m. and on weekends (Friday and Saturday) attractions will close at midnight.

How to Purchase Tickets

A new feature this year is that tickets are only available for purchase online.

Ticket prices for the 2022 season:

ScreamPass- $35, includes general admission to all three attractions

VIP Faster to the Fear- $60, includes general admission and expedited access to all three attractions

According to event organizers, all but one of the days in the 2021 season was sold out, so excited guests should book as soon as possible.

“We encourage people to buy those early so they don’t get left out because once it’s sold out, it really is sold out,” Neal said.

Discounts for groups and military personnel are available.

Click here for more information on Boone Hall Fright Nights.