Boone Hall Fright Nights kicks off Halloween season, opening Saturday

Mount Pleasant, S.C. (WCBD) – The multi-attraction haunted event will be open for nineteen nights this year starting September 26.

“We’re still Boone Hall Fright Nights and even though 2020 has been a weird year, we’re here to scare you and we’re going to give you a great show,” Ryan Neal said, the Event Director for Boone Hall Fright Nights.

Social distancing measures will include hand washing stations, spaced out waiting lines, and limited ticket sales.

“We’ve got a really really intensive protocol for cleaning the attractions every night (with) foggers, disinfectant sprays, (and) wiping down handrails,” Neal added.

Guest will be required to wear a mask while in line and during the attraction.

“We do have an area out there on the midway that’s open as well as we have food vendors out there where they can take a little mask break and enjoy those food and beverage items,” mentioned Neal.

“Scharacters” will also wear face masks and face shields during the event, but Neal says you won’t even know!

The attraction was approved at the state level since the event is held outdoors on over 20 acres.

“We’ve modified some of our attraction experiences so that there’s a little bit more room for them to get through, but we’re still making sure that we’re giving people the same show experience that they’ve come to love and expect from this event,” commented Neal.

After a year of planning the team at Boone Hall is ready to open their doors Saturday night.

“There’s nothing like the sound of people screaming as they come out, even if it’s with masks on.” Ryan Neal, Event Director for Boone Hall Fright Nights.

