MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The feeling of fall this weekend will welcome in plenty of frights as Boone Hall Plantation’s annual haunted attraction gets underway.

Boone Hall Fright Nights kicks off its 16th season in Mount Pleasant on Saturday.

Organizers said there will be three attractions for guests to enjoy during this haunting season. The Lodge at Willow Ridge is their traditional haunted house themed to an old lodge overtaken by nature.

They are also excited about a new indoor/outdoor attraction called Freaks: World of Oddities.

“We have Freaks World of Oddities, which is a massive 20,000 sq ft indoor/outdoor attraction. People are walking through a forgotten abandoned sideshow carnival lot. Really some cool stuff out there, a lot of good technology, lasers, you won’t even see the scares coming,” explained Ryan Neal, event director for Boone Hall Fright Nights.

The third attraction is Sinister Cinema Haunt – this haunted hayride takes you on a deep backwoods backlot tour.

Boone Hall Fright Nights will begin on September 24th and runs on select nights through October 30th.

To learn more or purchase tickets online, click here.