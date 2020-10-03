Boone Hall offering drive-thru hayride

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Boone Hall is adapting to make fall fun safe in the era of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The plantation is offering a drive-thru hayride, where families can enjoy a series of displays along the trail from their cars.







Following the hayride, guests can park and enter the corn maze, which has been designed in honor of Boone Hall’s late owner, Willie McRae.

Pumpkins will be available for purchase at the roadside produce stand and guests can take photos in the sunflower fields.

There will also be “festival food options” for sale.

Access to the pumpkin patch, which includes the hayride, corn maze, pumpkin stand, and sunflower fields is just $10 per car.

The attraction is open every weekend in October at the following times:

Friday – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Saturday – 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Sunday – 12:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

