Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch to open Friday- Sunday this October

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch is set to open next month for its 25th year!

Boone Hall Plantation says the annual pumpkin patch, which begins October 1st through October 31st, has grown into one of the largest fall festivals in South Carolina.

Admission costs $12 and includes a myriad of fall family fun like a family-friendly monster hayride, petting zoo, and eight-acre corn maze.

FALL FUN GUIDE: A list of fall events happening across the Lowcountry

Organizers say the attendees can hop aboard a tractor hayride as it moves through several colorful themes and scenes, or navigate the Certified SC Grown corn maze.

Plus, there is a large variety of pumpkins in all shapes, sizes, and colors available for purchase along with plenty of festival foods.

The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch is open Fridays and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m., and Sundays from 12:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m.

Children one and under admitted free with accompanying adult.