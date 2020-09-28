Brookgreen Gardens to welcome fall season with annual Harvest Home Weekend

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WCBD) – October is almost here and that means it’s time for you to pick some pumpkins.

Brookgreen Gardens in Murrells Inlet will host their annual fall festival this upcoming weekend.

The family-friendly event, which takes place in the botanical gardens, will feature a pumpkin patch, pumpkin painting station, and other festive activities. Food vendors will also be on hand.

Organizers say those attending are encouraged to get creative and participate in the scarecrow building contest. They say families can use individually prepared kits or bring their own clothing to use in the contest.

“We are excited for our visitors to safely enjoy fall-themed activities at Harvest Home Weekend this year,” said Page Kiniry, President and CEO of Brookgreen Gardens. “This Lowcountry tradition is the perfect opportunity for families to explore Brookgreen Gardens, take in the changing colors and welcome the Fall season.”

Events will take place in large outdoor spaces to ensure visitor safety. You’ll also be encouraged to observe social distancing guidelines and wear a mask or comparable face covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Harvest Home Weekend takes place on October 3rd and 4th. For more information, visit www.brookgreen.org.

