SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- These characters have been terrifying audiences on the big screen for decades, and a group of Berkeley County residents is bringing them to life for the third year.

Dubbed the “Cane Bay Killers,” five men dress up as popular horror movie villains and haunt the Cane Bay neighborhood in Summerville all October.

The anonymous crew includes Michael Myers from “Halloween,” Pennywise from “It,” Jason Vorhees from “Friday the 13th,” Freddy Kreuger from “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” Chucky from “Child’s Play,” Ghostface from “Scream,” and the Grim Reaper.

Credit: MBH Photography

Walk around the neighborhood on a Friday or Saturday night and chances are you will run into at least one of these frightening characters, but be warned as they are known to lurk deep in the woods and may stare.

Neighbors may even wake up to the sight of them on their Ring or Nest doorbell cameras late at night.

Homeowner Bre Harris, one of the few people to know the mysterious men’s identities, said that the entire neighborhood likes to get in on the fun.

“The reaction has been a welcoming one within the neighborhood,” she said “There have been many people out on the hunt for the guys each weekend and so many posts on social media looking for and supporting the guys.”