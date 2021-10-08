Charleston Beer Week happening October 29 through November 7

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The eighth annual Charleston Beer Week is happening October 29 through November 7.

Beer lovers can enjoy over 50 events throughout the Lowcountry, including events like the Beer Olympics, Round of Beers Golf Tournament, Yard Pong Tournament, and Hop Chef Competition.

Charleston Beer Week will conclude with the first ever Finale Party beer festival on November 7. Over 20 breweries will be on site along with various food trucks, artisans, and games.

Click here to follow along with the week’s events.