JOHNS ISLAND, S.C. (WCBD)- Community members are invited to celebrate fall at the Harvest Festival on Saturday hosted by Charleston County Parks.

In addition to kid-friendly activities such as hayrides and pumpkin decorating, the annual celebration highlights Charleston’s vibrant music scene with local bands playing throughout the event. This year’s lineup includes YeeHaw Junction, Gravel Road, The Blue Plantation Band, Watt’s Brothers, and the Cane Creek String Band.

In between enjoying festival fare like kettle corn, children ages 8 to 17 can participate in the Archery Turkey Day Shoot. Competitors will try for the highest score in order to win a frozen turkey. Parks officials note that no turkeys will be harmed in the competition.

Festival-goers can also get a jump start on holiday shopping at the Crafters’ Market which features a variety of hand-made items from local vendors.

Admission to the Harvest Festival costs $10 per person, but kids under 12 and Charleston County Parks Gold Pass holders will be admitted for free.

The 2022 Harvest Festival is scheduled for Nov. 5 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at Johns Island County Park.