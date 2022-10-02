CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston deputies will celebrate Halloween early this year on James Island.

According to the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office, deputies will host ‘Trunk or Treat’ on October 10 at James Island Town Hall.

The event will run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Deputies will bring decorated vehicles and give out Halloween candy.

The event is part of National Faith & Blue Week. A national event to create positive partnerships between law enforcement, residents, business and community groups.