Charleston PD announces date for Halloween Howl event

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is gearing up for some safe and family-friendly Halloween fun.

Much like a truck-or-treat event, the Charleston Police Department’s ‘Halloween Howl’ offers a safer alternative for children to trick-or-treat and check out some of the cool police cars that will be on display.

The event will feature door prizes, live music, and plenty of fun. Plus, the community is invited to judge the best police cruiser.

The 2021 Halloween Howl will take place Thursday, October 21st from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Charleston Police Department Headquarters on Lockwood Boulevard.

Face masks will be required for this event.