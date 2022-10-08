CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department will host family-friendly Halloween fun in October.

Similar to a truck-or-treat event, the Charleston Police Department’s Halloween Howl offers a safe alternative for children to trick-or-treat.

The event will feature prizes, live music, and family-friendly fun.

Decorated police cars will be on display for the community to vote on the best car.

Halloween Howl will take place on October 20 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Charleston Police Department Headquarters on Lockwood Boulevard.