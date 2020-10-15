Charleston Police Department presents the Halloween Howl

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department is hosting a Halloween event that is perfect for the entire family.

It’s the first-ever Halloween Howl.

This is an event similar to Trunk or Treat, offering a fun and safe option for children to trick-or-treat, check out police cars decorated with Halloween displays, and enjoy the spooky holiday.

There will even be a prize for the best decorate patrol car, judged by the community.

The event will take place on Friday, October 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at their headquarters, 180 Lockwood Blvd.

Click here to learn more or register for the event.