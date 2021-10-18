Charleston Wine + Food Festival schedule released

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The schedule for the 2022 Charleston Wine + Food Festival is now available.

The festival will have events throughout the Lowcountry from Wednesday, March 2 through Sunday, March 6.

Multiple brunches, lunches, and dinners will be held at various restaurants each day, with special menus created specifically for the occasion.

Guests can also sign up for cooking classes and beverage workshops — such as “Gulluh Girls” cooking class and “A Journey with Gin” — at multiple venues each day.

Excursions to places like Dewees Island for activities such as oyster hunting are offered as well.

Finally, signature events like a ‘Flow and Glow’ glow in the dark yoga event will also be happening daily.

The Culinary Village will be at its new home, North Charleston’s Riverfront Park, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets for all events go on sale October 21 at 11:00 a.m.