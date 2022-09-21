CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- The haunt is on to find the best-dressed furry trick-or-treater in the Lowcountry.

Charleston’s first Halloween dog costume contest, ‘WagOWeen,’ will take place on Oct. 9 on King Street.

Pet owners are invited to dress up their pups and vie for the crown in categories like “most creative costume” and “most fun costume.”

You must make a $20 tax-deductible donation to enter which includes admission with your dog, a Trick-or-Treat pass, a dog swag bag, and a contestant number for the costume contest.

All proceeds from the event will go to the LENS Foundation, a local nonprofit that works to strengthen the relationship between the Charleston Police Department and the community, to support CPD’s K-9 unit.

From 1 p.m. until 5 p.m., dogs and their humans can trick-or-treat by stopping at participating businesses for special offers and treats.

Check-in is from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. with the judging to begin at 2 p.m. at The Charleston Place hotel.

Click here to register!