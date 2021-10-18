City of Charleston announces City Gallery exhibition ‘Prototype for a Landscape’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Charleston Office of Cultural Affairs on Monday announced the 2021 City Gallery exhibition, ‘Prototype for a Landscape.’

The exhibit “shines a light on the unspoken connections that hold our communities together” through “portraits of healers, agricultural field maps, celestial constellations, and molecular forces.”

Three Southern artists — Alice Keeney, Mary Stuart Hall, and Kate Hooray Osmond — have provided over 50 pieces of artwork exploring “themes of Power, Transcendence, and Generation within our land.”

The pieces are meant to evoke a sense of community and demonstrate “that there is much more to a landscape when we consider the connections beyond the surface.”

The exhibition launches Friday and runs through December 19.