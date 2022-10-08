GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of Goose Creek will hold its 2022 Fall Festival on Saturday to celebrate the season.

The city will host its annual Fall Festival at the Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center on October 8, featuring vendors, crafts, games, and more.

Admission and parking are free.

The event begins at 10 a.m. and ends at 3 p.m.

City leaders say canned goods will be collected to benefit the Helping Hands of Goose Creek. Donors will receive two raffle tickets for a chance to win prizes throughout the event.

The annual Fall Festival was postposed to October 8 due to Hurricane Ian.