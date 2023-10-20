CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It’s fall in the Lowcountry and there are myriad family-friendly activities to enjoy during the season, from outdoor festivals to ghost tours and even one of the largest seasonal haunted attractions in the state.

Harvest Festival

North Charleston’s annual Harvest Festival will take place in the Olde Village near Park Circle on Saturday, Oct. 21 from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

The event will feature live music, an artist market, children’s activities, and plenty of food and drink options. And be sure to wear a costume! There will be a costume contest and trick-or-treating on the street.

There will also be a pop-up petting zoo from Crosswind Farms.

Admission and parking are free.

Organizers say East Montague Avenue will close to vehicular traffic from Jenkins Avenue to Virginia Avenue at 2:00 p.m. and remain closed for the duration of the event. For more information, click here.

Fright Nights

Boone Hall Fright Nights is one of the most well-known seasonal haunted attractions in the Lowcountry. The event features three attractions including two haunted houses and a fright-filled hayride, operating on select nights through Oct. 29.

Event director, Ryan Neal, said the attraction at Boone Hall Farms was recently recognized as one of America’s top haunts and is one of the only haunted attractions in South Carolina to receive the award.

Tickets must be purchased online. To learn more about the event, click here.

Ghost Tours

The Holy City is known for its ghostly tales – and this time of year there is no shortage of ghost tour offerings for locals and tourists. Bulldog Tours is the premiere touring company boasting a long list of stops and stories that feature the darker side of Charleston’s past.

Those who are willing to brave the tales can enjoy a tour of the historic Magnolia Cemetery and other area graveyards, an exclusive tour of the Provost Dungeon, and even a trip through the Old City Jail.

If you would like to book a tour, click here.