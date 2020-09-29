Find pumpkins and fall decorating items at the Pumpkin Patch on Mistletoe Lane in Summerville

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – An annual fall pumpkin patch has opened for the season in Summerville. 🎃

Those looking for pumpkins and gourds of all shapes, sizes, and colors can visit the Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane.

Be sure to browse the harvest giftshop for your fall and Halloween decorating needs and treats. You’ll also find a selection fall mums, plants, hay bales, and cornstalks.

Owners Rob and Kathy Zdenek say they are following social distancing guidelines and have hand sanitizing stations throughout the location.

“We are dog-friendly and fun for all ages 1-100,” said Rob. “There will be live folk and country music by local artists every Saturday and Sunday.”

The Pumpkin Patch at Mistletoe Lane is open Monday through Thursday from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m., Friday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m., and on Sundays from 11:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m.

You’ll find them at 3408 Mistletoe Lane in Summerville. For more information, visit them on Facebook by clicking here or call 843-568-6811.

“Come get ya fall on at the patch on Mistletoe Lane, owners Rob and Kathy are eager to meet you!”