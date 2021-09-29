Get paid $100 per hour to watch 24 hours of paranormal documentaries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Do you have 24 hours to spare this spooky season?

If yes, you could be $2,400 richer without leaving your couch.

MagellanTV is hiring one lucky person to watch 24 hours worth of paranormal documentaries in a 48 hour time period.

The documentary streaming service has even taken the step of compiling a list of fan favorite paranormal documentaries, ranging in length from 45 minutes to 2.5 hours. The binge will be documented on social media.

Once the scare-a-thon is over, the viewer will receive $2,400 and a one year subscription to MagellanTV.

Click here to apply.

