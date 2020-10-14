Get paid to listen to true crime podcasts

(WCBD) – Vio Security wants to pay one lucky podcast lover $1,666 to listen to true crime podcasts.

The group is trying to better understand the effect that true crime podcasts have on listeners; “specifically, if they make people feel more unsafe the more they listen.”

To answer that question, the winner will be required to listen to 31 hours worth of true crime podcasts, then provide some analysis by Halloween.

The chosen listener can choose “any episodes they like from the following True Crime podcasts, as long as they 1) listen to each podcast at least once and 2) listen in for at least 31 hours:”

Motive for Murder

Crime Junkie

Son of a Hitman

Dateline

My Favorite Murder

Real Narcos

Serial

Someone Knows Something

I Survived

The Thing About Pam

Once complete, the listener will answer a series of questions such as “what elements of each story did you like the most,” “were your sleep habits affected,” and “do you believe anyone was falsely accused?”

To improve the listening experience, the company is providing the listener with wireless headphones, a safety flashlight and whistle, a door block mechanism, and access to a personal safety app.

Additionally, the company is providing a FitBit so that the listener can monitor his/her heart rate and sleeping schedule. If the listener is on the fence about which podcast was the scariest, the FitBit will provide physiological data to make that determination.

Applicants should fill out a form and answer the following questions:

How do you usually celebrate the Halloween season?

How often do you listen to podcasts?

What True Crime story keeps you up at night?

Applicants are also encouraged to submit a short video explaining why they are the right pick.

The deadline to apply is Monday, October 19 at 2:00 p.m. EST.

Click here to apply.