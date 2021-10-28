See how some Lowcountry neighborhoods are scaring up fun this Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Halloween is right around the corner and different Lowcountry neighborhoods are showing off just how serious their Halloween spirit is.

CANE BAY

Calling all horror fans! Head out to Cane Bay neighborhood in Summerville for the chance to encounter a horror villain in real life. Dubbed the “Cane Bay Killers,” five men dress up as popular horror movie villains and haunt the neighborhood all October long. The anonymous crew dresses up as Michael Myers, Pennywise, Jason Voorhees, Freddy Kreuger, Chucky, and the Grim Reaper. If you’re in the neighborhood chances are you’ll run into one or all of these frightening characters, but be warned as they have been known to lurk deep in the woods and may stare.

Homeowner Bre Harris said the whole neighborhood likes to get in on the fun.

“Most people, especially kids, will literally chase them down. They will get on their golf carts and for the night that’s their goal: find the Cane Bay Killers,” she said.

You may even see them on your RING or NEST doorbell late at night as two homeowners did:

The “Cane Bay Killers” also play a special role in the Granton Manor Haunted House in Cane Bay. This haunted house is run by one homeowner but has all the creepy features you’d expect from a professional haunt like chainsaws, smoke machines, and live actors. Open on October 30 and 31st only, Granton Manor has six rooms to walk through, including a rated-G Frankenstein’s Monster tent that is perfect for kids. Food trucks and beverages will also be available all weekend long. Granton Manor is a FREE event and will be open from 6:30 PM to 11 PM in the Waterside section of the neighborhood. Organizers say donations are welcome and all donations will go towards buying Christmas presents for disadvantaged Lowcountry families.

Harris said people ask all the time who the mysterious characters are, but she says that is one secret she’ll never tell.

“It’s way too much fun for people not to know,” she said. “People just need something to keep them laughing and keep them scared”, she said.

See photos of the Cane Bay Killers below:

See photos of Granton Manor Haunted House below:

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams

Photo: Carrie Williams



CAROLINA BAY

If you’re looking for an incredible display of Halloween decor, look no further than the Carolina Bay neighborhood in West Ashley. The homeowners here go out all with their Halloween displays and take pride in their spooky season spirit. Homeowners Steve and Erica Bone have lived in the neighborhood since 2015 and pick a new theme each year for their magnificent display and Steve said every year it gets bigger and bigger. This year’s theme: Pirates!

When asked why they put up a display of this size and spectacle, the Bones’ had a simple answer.

“I don’t know,” said Steve. “People come by love it and you know it’s just for everybody else.”

Joel Greenstein is another homeowner whose house looks like it’s straight out of a horror movie set. His theme for this year: Playground Apocolypse.

For Joel, memories of childhood Halloween inspired him to create a horror fan’s paradise on his front lawn.

“There used to be a house that went over the top and they always gave out full-sized candy bars and everyone always looked forward to it,” Greenstein said. “So that’s what we do, we give full-sized candy bars to every kid.”

Another fun feature of the Greenstein’s house is their flaming pumpkins, only seen on Halloween night.

“We do 5 or 6 flaming pumpkins,” Greenstein said. “We take toilet paper or any kind of rag and douse it in kerosene for 24 hours and it lasts for about 45 minutes to an hour.”

One thing both the Bones and the Greensteins agree on is it’s all for the trick-or-treaters.

“It’s really fun to see their faces light up every year,” Erica Bone said.

You can also donate to St. Jude Children’s Hospital by following the instructions posted on signs throughout the neighborhood.

Check out more of the Carolina Bay decorations below:

Think you can top it?