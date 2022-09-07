CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- It is the unofficial end of summer, and with Halloween on the horizon, one national retailer is scaring up the fun early this season.

This weekend, Party City will hide more than 100 life-sized skeletons in the nation’s most haunted cities–including Charleston–as part of the company’s ‘Yorrik Scavenger Haunt Sweepstakes.’

On Sept. 9 and Sept. 10, Charlestonians can hunt for ‘Yorrik’ in downtown Charleston near King Street for the chance to win “spooktacular” prizes.

Credit: Party City

Once ‘Yorrik’ is found, the player will be prompted to scan a QR code to be entered in the sweepstakes for prizes such as party city gift cards, glam boneyard party packs, and more.

“Halloween is all about fun and a little mischief, and our mascot Yorrik knows that better than anyone,” Odette Welling, Vice President of Halloween at Party City said. “We’re Halloween-obsessed at Party City and are beyond excited to provide consumers with an engaging, interactive way to jumpstart the season and officially countdown to Halloween weekend. We can’t wait to see how many people find Yorrik in each of these spooky cities.”

In addition to Charleston, Yorrik will also make appearances in Baltimore, Charlotte, N.C., Chicago, New Orleans, Portland, Ore., Salem, Mass. San Antonio, Savannah, Ga., and St. Augustine, Fla.