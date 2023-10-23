HANAHAN, S.C. (WCBD) – It was a chilly and crisp October night in the Otranto neighborhood on Monday, a perfect setting for the community’s annual Halloween decorating contest.

A walk down many of the Italian-named streets and you’ll see the sparkle of orange, green and purple lights inviting a view from passersby — but look a little closer and you’ll find skeletons running amuck and ghosts dangling in the trees high above.

While many homes in the neighborhood are beautifully decorated for the fall season, the star of the show is there along Monte Sano Drive where you’ll find home after home boasting dazzling but spooky décor.

Just past a home where Freddy Kruger himself sits off the front porch — and across from Roma Road — is a wildly haunted cemetery scene. There is much to take in with a dark creature looming over the graveyard and eye-catching creatures no matter where you turn.

At this home you will find a sign out front begging neighbors to keep Halloween a beloved holiday. “Do not let Halloween be a thing of the past,” the sign read. “Decorate, turn on your light, hand out candy … Be a community!”

It was the Judge’s Choice 1st place winner.

A walk around the loop, enjoy the sights and sounds of inflatable ghosts and animated ghouls shouting at you from the roadway. Or a skeleton who was not able to keep anything down.

On the opposite end of Monte Sano Drive is a home you simply cannot miss. Set with a purple and green glow are myriad Halloween animatronics begging for your soul. From witches to skeletons, a giant werewolf and even the headless horseman — be sure to stop and see what this yard has to offer.

Our favorite was the green goblin and a nicely timed scare. The home won second place scariest yard.

And just across the street you’ll find large sheets of spiderweb draping portions of the yard. A frightening scarecrow and large ghosts were the setting for this home winning second place most creative.

A short trip away down Monte Sano Court and you’ll find a home fit for Jack and Sally.

Say hello to Oogie Boogie and the gang as you walk through the pumpkin shaped door and take in the Nightmare Before Christmas themed yard including scenes from Halloween, Easter, and Christmas.