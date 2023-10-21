NORTH CHARLESTON S.C. (WCBD) – Temperatures in the low to mid-70s on Saturday will invite a seasonal atmosphere for North Charleston’s annual Harvest Festival near Park Circle.

This event is packed with free Halloween fun including a ‘Trick or Treat on the Street’, a petting zoo, costume contests, live music and so much more.

The celebration is from 4-7 p.m. on East Montague Ave where admission and parking are free.

East Montague Ave. will close to vehicle traffic from Jenkins Ave to Virginia Ave starting at 2 p.m. and remain closed until the event ends.

Free bags will be given to children 12 and under for the ‘Trick or Treat on the Street’ and continue from 4-6 p.m. while supplies last.

The free costume contest will have 1st, 2nd and 3rd place prizes in categories youth, groups, and pets.

Guests will enjoy live music, plenty of food and drink options, and a myriad of local artisans and vendors.

For more information on the Harvest Festival click here.