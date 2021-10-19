Here’s how to make fresh hot apple cider this fall

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – As the weather changes and temperatures begin to drop, one classic and refreshing fall drink is sure to satisfy your taste buds. Hot apple cider — but how do you make it?

Love it or hate it, pumpkin spice has become a popular flavor in recent years. But it doesn’t compare to the fresh taste of hot apple cider on a crisp fall morning.

For this recipe, you’ll need two cinnamon sticks, two cloves, one liter (or four cups) of apple juice and a couple of apples for garnish.

First, place your cinnamon sticks, cloves, and apple juice into a saucepan and heat it on low for 10 minutes.

Remove your pan from the heat and allow it to infuse for five minutes.

Next, remove the cinnamon sticks and cloves from the pot and pour the warm liquid into a glass. Add a slice of apple on the edge of the glass and enjoy with a spooky movie.

For added taste, add a few slices to the simmering juice in the last two minutes of cooking.