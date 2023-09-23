KNIGHTSVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Saturday marks the official beginning of autumn and one Lowcountry church is setting up its annual pumpkin patch.

Boy scouts, cub scouts, and members of the community joined Knightsville United Methodist Church on Saturday morning to help unload the church’s first delivery of pumpkins for the season.

Knightsville UMC has been selling pumpkins to help support its ministry for 22 years.

Beginning on Sunday, September 24, people can stop by the church’s annual pumpkin patch to pick their best gourd for the fall and Halloween season.

The pumpkin patch is open Monday – Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. and on Sundays from noon until 8:00 p.m.

Knightsville United Methodist Church is located at 1505 Central Avenue in Summerville.