Knightsville UMC celebrates 20th pumpkin patch fall festival

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- Bring the whole family out for a day of fall fun at the Knightsville United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch Fall Festival on October 16.

KUMC, located at 1505 Central Avenue, has thousands of pumpkins for sale ranging from $1 to $35 depending on size.

During the fall festival, enjoy hayrides, jump castles, a haunted house, and games for all ages. A BBQ dinner will also be served.

Pumpkins can be picked up through October 30 and all proceeds will be donated to the following community organizations:

Salkahatchie

Summerville Miracle League

KUMC Food Pantry

KUMC Youth Division

KUMC Children’s Division

Epworth Children’s Home Charleston Hub

Festivities will begin at 3 PM.