MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Rake in the fun this fall with free festivals happening in the Lowcountry.

Municipalities across the Lowcountry will gather for community events to celebrate fall. From family-friendly activities, to fall farmers markets to trunk or treats – there is an event for everyone.

The following list will be updated as events are announced:

Berkeley County

Goose Creek Fall Festival

Date: October 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Location: Goose Creek Municipal Complex at 519 North Goose Creek Blvd.

Details: The City of Goose Creek’s Fall Festival will feature live entertainment, arts and craft vendors, a kids’ play area, food vendors, safety demonstrations, and more. Organizers say the event will accept donations for Helping Hands of Goose Creek. For every two canned goods donated, attendees will receive one raffle ticket for small business giveaways.

Pickin’ in the Corner

Date: November 4 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Location: Main Street in Moncks Corner

Details: The Town of Moncks Corner and Collectors Corner are inviting shoppers to their antique event for one-of-a-kind finds. Pickin’ in the Corner will feature antiques from Oak Vintage, Anthony Family Pickers, and more.

Charleston County

Fall Festival

Date: October 14 from noon to 3:00 p.m.

Location: Carr-Richardson Park at 1071 Bender Street

Details: The City of Charleston Police Department’s Fall Festival will bring the community together over live music, food, vendors, and more. Additional details to come.

Children’s Day Festival

Date: October 15 from noon to 5:00 p.m.

Location: Park West Recreation Fields at 1251 Park W Blvd.

Details: The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department and the Town of Mount Pleasant will host the annual Children’s Day Festival with carnival rides, inflatable slides, live entertainment, and pony rides on October 15. Shuttles will be available from Cario Middle School and Charles Pinckney Elementary.

Spooky, Kooky, Ghoulie Funfest

Date: October 19 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Isle of Palms Recreation Center at 24 28th Ave.

Details: The Isle of Palms Farmers Market will host a Halloween-themed market in October featuring live music, local vendors, and giveaways. Costumes are encouraged! Balloon art, face painting, and a scavenger hunt will be available for children.

Ghostly Tide Tales

Date: October 20 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: Beachfront at 1118 Ocean Blvd.

Details: Bulldog Tours has partnered with the Isle of Palms Recreation Department for a night of campfires on the beach with family-friendly ghost tales. Free parking for the event will be in Municipal Lot B.

North Charleston Harvest Fest

Date: October 21 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Location: E. Montague Avenue

Details: The City of North Charleston’s annual Harvest Fest will make its return with kid’s activities, live music, an artist market, and a pop-up petting zoo. Trick or Treat on the Street is scheduled from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A costume contest for the best youth, group, and pet costume will take place at 6:00 p.m.

Halloween Golf Cart Parade and Carnival

Date: October 27 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Location: Isle of Palms Recreation Center at 24 28th Ave.

Details: Isle of Palms residents are invited to show off their Halloween-inspired golf carts on October 27 at the Isle of Palms Recreation golf cart parade. A community carnival will follow at the Isle of Palms Recreation Center featuring a haunted house, children’s entertainment, food, and vendors.

Ravenel Fall Festival

Date: October 28 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Location: Corner of Hwy 165 and Martin St.

Details: The Town of Ravenel’s second annual Fall Festival will return on October 28. The event will feature apple bobbing, pumpkin painting, cookie decorating, vendors, and food trucks. Kids are encouraged to wear costumes to ‘trunk or treat.’