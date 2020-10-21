Mount Pleasant carwash, Liquid Highway, to transform into “haunted tunnel” for Halloween

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A haunted carwash, billed as a “Haunted Tunnel” is coming to Mount Pleasant just in time for Halloween.

Liquid Highway will continue to operate as a normal carwash during the daytime, but by nightfall, the location on Hungry Neck Blvd. will look a little bit spookier.

The company has previously marketed the Haunted Tunnel as an event that families could participate in after a night of trick or treating, but with the current situation surrounding COVOD-19, organizers say Liquid Highway wanted to give customers a way to celebrate the holiday in a safe manner.

“Events that provide a fun and safe environment for the community are going to have a big following during Halloween this year, and we feel our setup at the wash meets those goals,” said Steve, Liquid Highway’s General Manager. “This is one of our favorite events of the year and we are looking forward to getting started.”

You can visit the haunted tunnel beginning October 29 through Halloween night.

Tickets can be purchased on their website, and an exterior wash is included, meaning visitors can purchase a ticket and go through the Haunted Tunnel without exiting their vehicle.