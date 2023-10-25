MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host their annual Fall Festival this weekend.
On Saturday, October 28, you can attend the family-friendly event at the shopping center. It will start at 12:00 p.m. and go until 3:00 p.m.
Event organizers say there will be live music featuring the local band, 40 Years Too Late. Plus, you will find a marketplace full of vendors, refreshments, and food trucks serving up delicious bites!
There will also be face painting, a bounce house castle, and trick-or-treating for kids.
You can also bring your furry friends to the festival for their annual Pet Costume Contest which will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
Organizers say the best-dressed pup will win a $500 certificate to Park West Veterinary Associates. Registration for the contest starts at noon on the day of.
The event is free to attend. For more information, visit www.mtpleasanttownecentre.com