MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host their annual Fall Festival this weekend.

On Saturday, October 28, you can attend the family-friendly event at the shopping center. It will start at 12:00 p.m. and go until 3:00 p.m.

Event organizers say there will be live music featuring the local band, 40 Years Too Late. Plus, you will find a marketplace full of vendors, refreshments, and food trucks serving up delicious bites!

There will also be face painting, a bounce house castle, and trick-or-treating for kids.

Photos provided by Charlotte Berger PR

Photos provided by Charlotte Berger PR

Photos provided by Charlotte Berger PR

Photos provided by Charlotte Berger PR

Photos provided by Charlotte Berger PR

You can also bring your furry friends to the festival for their annual Pet Costume Contest which will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.

Organizers say the best-dressed pup will win a $500 certificate to Park West Veterinary Associates. Registration for the contest starts at noon on the day of.

The event is free to attend. For more information, visit www.mtpleasanttownecentre.com