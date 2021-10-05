North Charleston Harvest Fest happening October 23

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston on Tuesday announced that the eighth annual Harvest Fest is scheduled for October 23.

The free event is being held at the Olde Village of North Charleston from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. East Montague Avenue will be closed to traffic from Jenkins Avenue to Virginia Avenue beginning at 2:00 p.m.

Guests can enjoy activities like a pop-up pumpkin patch, live music, food and drink vendors, and a two-block artisan market.

The kids zone will have carnival games, face painters, and trick-or-treating from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Adults, kids, and pets can enter costume contests with judging beginning at 5:45 p.m.