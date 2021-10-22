North Charleston to host annual Harvest Festival on Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The City of North Charleston will host its 8th annual Harvest Festival on Saturday.

The event will feature live music, trick-or-treating on the street, activities for kids, and a pop-up pumpkin patch.

City leaders say festivities will happen in the Olde Village of North Charleston – East Montague Avenue near Park Circle – on October 23rd from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.

“Many of the restaurants in the Olde Village will offer food and drink specials,” the city said.

Trick-or-treating on the street with free treat bags for kids 12 and under will take place from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. while supplies last.

The pop-up pumpkin patch will have on-site decorating stations. Prices of pumpkins will vary.

Dress in your best costume! 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place prizes will be given across three categories: youth, groups, and pets. The contests are free to enter. North Charleston said participants for all contests should be prepared to line up for judging at 5:45 p.m. for the contests to take place at 6:00 p.m.

Admission and parking are free.

According to the city, East Montague Avenue will close to traffic from Jenkins Avenue to Virginia Avenue at 2:00 p.m. and remain closed throughout the event.