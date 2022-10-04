North Charleston to host its 9th annual Harvest Festival on October 22 (Photo courtesy City of North Charleston)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Celebrate the fall season with fun activities happening in North Charleston later this month.

The city will host its annual Harvest Festival in the Olde Village on October 22nd, featuring trick-or-treating, costume contests, an artist market, a petting zoo, and more.

North Charleston city leaders say the celebration will include live music by reggae bluegrass fusion band NattyGrass. There will also be plenty of activities for kids like games, crafts, and rides.

“An artist market featuring local artists, crafters, and makers will line two blocks of East Montague Avenue, along with a few festive treat vendors. In addition, many of the restaurants in the Olde Village will offer food and drink specials,” the city said.

Trick-or-treating will take place on the street from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. with free treat bags for kids aged 12 and under.

Guests can also enjoy a mechanical bull, photo booths, and costume contests from youth to groups and pets.

“The contests are free to enter, and prizes will be furnished by the City of North Charleston Recreation Department, the Park Circle Business Collective, and Park Pets. Participants for all contests should be prepared to line up for judging at 5:45 p.m. for the contests to begin at 6:00 p.m.,” city leaders said.

The annual Harvest Festival is a rain or shine event produced by the City of North Charleston in collaboration with the Park Circle Business Collective.

Admission and parking are free. The event begins at 4:00 p.m. and ends at 7:00 p.m.

East Montague Avenue will close to vehicular traffic from Jenkins Avenue to Virginia Avenue at 2:00 p.m. and remain closed for the duration of the event.