OddFellows ice cream opening in Downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Brooklyn-based ice cream company, OddFellows, is coming to the Lowcountry.

The company is opening a new shop at 550 King Street, with a grand opening celebration planned for Thursday.

Beginning at noon on Thursday, the first 100 customers will receive $1 scoops.

Over the weekend, customers can enjoy a limited-time specialty sundae made with a Callie’s Hot Little Biscuit, with a portion of the sales going to the local non-profit, We Are Family.

OddFellows is known for its unique flavors such as Miso Cherry, Passionberry Buttercake, Olive Oil, and Chorizo Caramel Swirl.

There are also more mellow flavors like Hazelnut Praline and Pumpkin Spice Latte. Vegan options are available as well.