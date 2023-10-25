Pumpkin patch at Boone Hall Plantation

There’s nothing quite like fall at Boone Hall! The plantation offers many fun activities you can do with friends or family this season. Not only is there a pumpkin patch, but you can also enjoy a Halloween hayride, a corn maze, a petting zoo, obstacle courses, and even stop by Willie’s Roadside Market for some fresh produce. The pumpkin patch will stay open through the end of this month; to see the hours, click here.

Pumpkin picking

Here’s a guide to a few other places where you can pick pumpkins in Charleston! Many local churches including John Wesley United Methodist Church on Savannah Highway or Hibben United Methodist Church on Coleman Boulevard have pumpkins available for picking. Portions of the proceeds will benefit the churches. Plus, the pumpkin patch at Legare Farms on Johns Island is also open for picking, horse rides, and hayrides!

Haunted walking tours

Get in the Halloween spirit by attending a haunted walking tour through the historic city of Charleston! Here’s a list of some spooky walking tours that also point out some rich history of the Holy City: