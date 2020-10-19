PHOTOS: Share photos of your Halloween or fall decorations!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Is your house decked out for the spookiest day of the year? News 2 is getting in the holiday spirit and we want to see photos of your best Halloween or fall decorations.

Many events have been cancelled this year and some kids may not be able to enjoy a traditional night of trick-or-treating. So, let’s enjoy some of the fun displays from across the Lowcountry.

Take a moment to upload a photo of your Halloween or fall decorations in the application below and we’ll be sure to feature them on counton2.com and on our social media pages.

