GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCBD) – Pumpkins by the truckload will arrive at St. James United Methodist Church on Saturday for its annual pumpkin patch.

Whether you are looking for the perfect pumpkin to carve during spooky season or simply want a few to decorate your home or office for the fall, stop by the St. James UMC Pumpkin Patch where you’ll find a wide selection of pumpkins in all shapes and sizes.

Visitors will find multiple areas around the pumpkin patch that can serve as a picturesque spot to take memorable photos with your friends, family, and pets.

“And for the little adventurers among us, there’s an exciting treasure hunt awaiting discovery. Kids can seek out ‘pumpkin patch rocks’ hidden throughout the patch—charmingly painted rocks that can be kept as keepsakes or rehidden for others to find, adding an extra layer of excitement to their visit,” said organizers.

The church’s first delivery arrives on Saturday, which also marks the opening day for the pumpkin patch. Another truckload will arrive on Saturday, October 14.

The St. James UMC Pumpkin Patch (512 St. James Avenue, Goose Creek ) is open every day from Saturday, September 30th, to Tuesday, October 31st. Operating hours are 11 am – 7 pm (Monday – Friday) and 10 am – 7 pm (Saturday – Sunday).

But pumpkin pickin’ isn’t the only activity the St. James Pumpkin Patch is offering this season. The church will introduce its first Scarecrow Showcase – an opportunity for local businesses, organizations, and schools to participate for FREE.

“It’s all in the spirit of fun and friendly competition, and it’s an excellent way to promote your organization to the community. Simply sign up online through our website by Saturday, October 7th, and proudly display your scarecrow throughout the week of October 16th – 20th, adding to the festive ambiance of our Pumpkin Patch,” organizers said.

Plus, a spooktacular Trunk or Treat event will take place on Sunday, October 29th from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. The evening will be full of family-friendly Halloween festivities with no cost to participate.

There will be a free haunted hayride for kids of all ages to enjoy, along with food and drinks available for purchase.

Vendors will be on hand for the second annual “Christmas Market in October,” which is set to take place on Saturday, October 21st from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. Those who would like to participate are welcome to sign up on the church’s website.

Then, on Sunday, October 22nd, the church will host a chili cookoff at 11:30 a.m. Anyone can enter their chili into the competition for $10, and you can taste the different chilis by giving a donation at the door.

DID YOU KNOW?

Pumpkins that are available for picking at the St. James Pumpkin Patch come all the way from Farmington, New Mexico.

Pumpkin Patch Fundraisers, which began in 1974 in North Carolina with three acres of pumpkins and a partnership with one church, have grown into a remarkable story of trust and cooperation. This unique partnership has expanded to over 1,000 organizations across the Continental US, representing 25 denominations, churches, youth groups, scouts, schools, and other civic organizations.

“It’s a wonderful example of how trust can create enduring relationships,” the church said.