Registration open for annual ‘SUPer Scary Stand Up Paddleboard Race’

Fall Fun Guide

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration is open for the eleventh annual SUPer Scary Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Race.

Contestants and spectators will gather at 83 Center Street, Folly Beach on October 30 for a variety of races, scheduled as follows:

  • Elite 9:00 a.m.
  • Novice: 9:05 a.m.
  • Kids Race 11:00 a.m.
  • Dog Race 11:30 a.m.

Following the races, an awards ceremony and afterparty will be held at St. James Gate restaurant. There will be free food, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in each race, as well as to competitors with the best costumes.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity Youth to Ocean.

Click here to register.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

DOWNLOAD THE APP!

Join our daily newsletter!

Click for latest news and information

2021 Hurricane Ready Guide

TRENDING HEADLINES