Registration open for annual ‘SUPer Scary Stand Up Paddleboard Race’

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – Registration is open for the eleventh annual SUPer Scary Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Race.

Contestants and spectators will gather at 83 Center Street, Folly Beach on October 30 for a variety of races, scheduled as follows:

Elite 9:00 a.m.

Novice: 9:05 a.m.

Kids Race 11:00 a.m.

Dog Race 11:30 a.m.

Following the races, an awards ceremony and afterparty will be held at St. James Gate restaurant. There will be free food, a raffle, and a silent auction.

Prizes will be awarded to winners in each race, as well as to competitors with the best costumes.

A portion of the proceeds from the event will be donated to the charity Youth to Ocean.

