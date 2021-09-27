SC Aquarium presents ‘Sea Life by Starlight’ party, supporting turtle care center

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Aquarium plans to bring the “sparkle, sequins, and shine” for their 11th annual Sea Life by Starlight party with its proceeds benefitting the aquarium’s Sea Turtle Care Center.

The special evening is for adults 21 and older and will feature live music, a silent auction, a full open bar, and tasty small plates.

Guests can experience special exhibits with immersive “Aquarium Aglow” installations in full view during the event. The never-before-used ‘elegant and innovative’ special lights will be displayed throughout the aquarium.

Sea Life by Starlight is scheduled for Saturday, December 11 beginning at 8 P.M. with an exclusive VIP experience beginning at 7 P.M.

VIP ticket-holders will enjoy crafted food options, an exciting cocktail competition, and quality time with care center turtles.

Tickets must be purchased ahead of time – VIP tickets are $125 with a limited number available. General admission tickets for non-members are $85, and $75 for members.

Proceeds from the event will go towards the work of the aquariums Sea Turtle Care Center where sea turtles receive special rehabilitation, medical care, and treatment before being released along the South Carolina coast.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the event, visit scaquarium.org/slbs.