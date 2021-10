Halloween decorations are seen in a garden at sunset in Washington DC on October 20, 2018. – Spending in the US this year is expected to reach $9 billion as more than 175 million Americans are expected to partake in Halloween festivities on October 31st. (Photo by Eric BARADAT / AFP) (Photo credit should read ERIC BARADAT/AFP via Getty Images)

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Spooky season has arrived and News 2 is getting in the holiday spirit. We want to see photos of your best Halloween or fall decorations.

Use the form below to share photos of your house decked out for the spookiest day of the year! We’ll be sure to feature them on counton2.com and on our social media pages.

(Mobile app users, please click here for the form.) Please give the form a few moments to load.