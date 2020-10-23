Sister Hazel announces North Charleston drive-in concert

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The popular 90’s rock band Sister Hazel is coming to the Lowcountry on November 14 for a drive-in concert at the Charleston Area Convention Center.

The band is excited to share new hits and old favorites, like “All for You,” with fans in a safe setting.

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

A ticket to park in the VIP rows costs $169, and parking in the general admission rows costs $149. Tickets are sold per car, assuming four people in each car. Additional passengers (up to six) can be added for $25 each.

All local COVID-19 safety guidelines will be followed, and fans are encouraged to remain in their designated area. Fans will be asked to wear masks and practice social distancing while in public areas.

There will be limited food and drink available for purchase.

