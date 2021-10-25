Super Scary ‘SUP’ Race rescheduled for Oct. 31

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) – The Super Scary Stand Up Paddleboard (SUP) Race has been rescheduled for Sunday, October 31.

The move comes as rainy weather is expected on the original date, Saturday.

Competitors should meet at 83 Center Street and the races will run from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

There will be categories for kids, adults, and dogs. There will also be a costume contest for humans and pets.

Registration is $50 before race day and $65 on race day for adults. Registration for the kids race and dogs race is $25.

Proceeds will benefit the Youth 2 Ocean organization.

