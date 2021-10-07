Terrace Theater hosting drive-in double features every weekend in October

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Terrace Theater on James Island is celebrating spooky season all month long with drive-in double features airing every weekend in October.

Every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday night, guests can catch two screenings for a total of $35 per car (max six people per car). Tickets can be purchased online or at the box office.

Guests can stay in their cars (which will be parked according to size), or bring lawn chairs as long as social distancing is maintained.

Concessions are available for purchase, or guests can bring their own food for a fee of $15.

Gates open at 7:00 p.m. and the show begins at 7:30. No late arrivals will be allowed.

The schedule is as follows: